Costa de Almería

Passenger death confirmed after flight makes emergency landing in Spain

By Tuesday, 14 August 2018 10:09 0
PASSENGER DEATH: Transavia crew had performed CPR on the man for 30 minutes (File photograph) PASSENGER DEATH: Transavia crew had performed CPR on the man for 30 minutes (File photograph) Shutterstock

A PLANE was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in the south of Spain after a medical emergency was declared by the crew.

The Transavia flight from Paris to Morocco diverted to Almeria Airport after the crew reported a passenger in "very critical condition".

The crew had been performing CPR on the passenger in the aisle of the plane for 30 minutes prior to the emergency landing.

But, sadly, when the aircraft touched down in Almeria paramedics could only confirm the death of the passenger, an 84-year-old man.

Tags
« Pedro Sanchez insists on holidaying in Almeria despite security concerns
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.