Costa de Almería

Coast guards pick up 27 migrants in the sea of Almeria

By Saturday, 07 July 2018 21:00 0
RESCUED: The migrants were all in good health when found RESCUED: The migrants were all in good health when found Salvamento Maritimo, via Twitter (archive photo)

COAST GUARDS rescued a total of 27 people after they were found in a small boat almost 50 kilometres southwest of Almeria.

The Salvamento Maritimo picked up the eight women and 19 men, including one child, shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (Friday). They are all said to be from sub-Saharan Africa.

They have since been transferred to Almeria’s port, with coast sources having said they were all in good health.

Tags
« LAST RESORT: Brit expat outraged with neighbours 'illegal zoo' in Almeria
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.