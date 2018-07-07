Coast guards pick up 27 migrants in the sea of Almeria

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
COAST GUARDS rescued a total of 27 people after they were found in a small boat almost 50 kilometres southwest of Almeria.
The Salvamento Maritimo picked up the eight women and 19 men, including one child, shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (Friday). They are all said to be from sub-Saharan Africa.
They have since been transferred to Almeria’s port, with coast sources having said they were all in good health.
