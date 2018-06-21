LAST RESORT: Brit expat outraged with neighbours 'illegal zoo' in Almeria

A BRITISH homeowner has spoken of his outrage after an expatriate neighbour’s ‘illegal zoo’ made his life in Almeria impossible.

Former Land Rover project manager David Dibble, 60, bought a house in El Chopo, Arboleas with wife Mandy 15 years ago, and the couple have since spent around six months per year there.

But five years ago the British owners of the adjoining property sold to a German man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and it was then that the problems started for the pair from Lichfield, Staffordshire.

“It’s horrendous, we can’t sunbathe out back and we can’t hang our washing out at the front due to the putrid smell,” explained David, speaking exclusively with Euro Weekly News.

“The noise is terrible, we are often woken in the middle of the night, and the place is infested by rats which run through our garden chased by stray cats attracted by the food.”

I have had two heart attacks in the past and the stress is causing me to feel very unwell.

“He started building pens just after moving in, normally on a Friday afternoon when the local council is shut, and he’s just put up a new 30-square metre one.”