At least three hurt after stabbing in Almeria

THREE men were left wounded after a knife fight broke out in Mojacar in Almeria in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), according to emergency services.

The 112 emergency line began receiving calls from people warning them the fight had broken out in the Paseo del Mediterraneo area of the town at around 2.00am.

Paramedics and Guardia Civil officers arrived to find the 34, 39 and 40 with knife injuries. They were taken to the Hospital La Inmaculada in Huercal-Overa.

More people were also taken to other health centres with slight injuries. The whereabouts of the alleged attacker remains unknown.