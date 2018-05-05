Costa de Almería

26 injured after minibus plunges off road in Almeria

By Saturday, 05 May 2018 10:13 0
NINE people have been seriously injured after a minibus packed with farm employees collided with a car in Almeria.

The horror smash saw the bus plunge “three to four metres” down an embankment as it careered off the A-332 road between Cuevas del Almanzora and Aguilas, Murcia, medics said.

Initial reports suggest that the driver of the car, 30, was overtaking another vehicle when he slammed head-on into the bus - which was carrying 23 passengers - before spinning into a guard rail.

The motorist, who was travelling alone and suffered a suspected broken leg, had to be cut free of the wreckage by the fire brigade.

A total of 26 people were hurt, with 16 hospitalised after a helicopter and ambulances from Pulpi, Mojacar, Vera, Cuevas del Almanzora and Huercal-Overa attended the scene.

They were taken to La Inmaculada and Torrecardenas hospitals in Huercal-Overa and Almeria City, and Baza Hospital in Granada.

