Motorcyclist dies after bike plunges down ravine in Spain

BIKER DIES: The AL-3404 near the Tices hermitage at Ohanes (Almeria)

A BIKER has died after his machine left the road and crashed 10-metres (30-feet) down a ravine in southern Spain.

For unknown reasons, the 59-year-old’s motorbike came off the AL-3404 at km 12.7 near the Tices hermitage at Ohanes in the province of Almeria in Andalucia.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency control room the accident happened at about 2pm yesterday (Thursday).service.

Because of the difficult location of the accident firefighters were called in to rescue the deceased.