WATCH: ‘Lightning’ sparks massive wildfire in southern Spain

MORE THAN 100 specialist firefighters, three helicopters and a water-carrying plane are battling a huge wildfire in difficult conditions in Andalucia, Spain.
The fire has been blazing since midnight on Monday and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
INFOCA specialists are working to control the forest fire that is burning near the town of Felix in Almeria.
Weather conditions are making their task difficult as the flames are being fanned by strong winds of up to 50km/h.
Last year was the worst for forest fires for a decade in Andalucia with more than 650 incidents that scorched more than 15,000 hectares.
Así está el #IFFenix, #Almería, en estos momentos. Fuerte viento que tumba la columna de humo y que dificulta los trabajos de extinción. Ánimo a los más de cien compañeros que están en la zona #bomberosforestales, #TOP y #AAMM pic.twitter.com/9law5sWRed— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 24, 2018
#IFFelix, #Almería, ACTIVO. Medios terrestres y aéreos trabajando en condiciones extremas, con orografía muy desfavorable y fuerte viento. pic.twitter.com/znM3VnZ6rX— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 24, 2018
