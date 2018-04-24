WATCH: ‘Lightning’ sparks massive wildfire in southern Spain

WILDFIRE: A water-carrying plane has been called in to support three helicopters and 100 firefighters (File photograph)

MORE THAN 100 specialist firefighters, three helicopters and a water-carrying plane are battling a huge wildfire in difficult conditions in Andalucia, Spain.

The fire has been blazing since midnight on Monday and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

INFOCA specialists are working to control the forest fire that is burning near the town of Felix in Almeria.

Weather conditions are making their task difficult as the flames are being fanned by strong winds of up to 50km/h.

Last year was the worst for forest fires for a decade in Andalucia with more than 650 incidents that scorched more than 15,000 hectares.