British woman reported missing in Spain ‘makes contact with loved ones’

A BRITISH woman who was reported missing in Arboleas, an area popular with British expats in southern Spain, has ‘made contact’ with loved ones, a friend has said.

Gemma Louise Jones, 35, from Swansea, was reported missing after she was last seen in El Rincon, Arboleas in a blue Hyundai Atos Prime at 10.30 am on Tuesday, April 17.

But after pictures of her were shared over social media, a friend close to search has confirmed to the Euro Weekly News that Gemma has ‘made contact’ with those closest to her.