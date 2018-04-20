British woman reported missing in Spain ‘makes contact with loved ones’

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A BRITISH woman who was reported missing in Arboleas, an area popular with British expats in southern Spain, has ‘made contact’ with loved ones, a friend has said.
Gemma Louise Jones, 35, from Swansea, was reported missing after she was last seen in El Rincon, Arboleas in a blue Hyundai Atos Prime at 10.30 am on Tuesday, April 17.
But after pictures of her were shared over social media, a friend close to search has confirmed to the Euro Weekly News that Gemma has ‘made contact’ with those closest to her.
