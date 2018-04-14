Two miraculously survive plane crash in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE PILOT and passenger of an ultralight aircraft have survived an accident after their plane crashed while it was taking off.
Emergency services rushed to the airfield in Tabernas, in the province of Almeria, in the south of Spain at 6.40-pm this evening (Saturday).
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said Local Police, the National Police, firefighters from Almeria were quickly on the scene.
The pilot and passenger did not suffer serious injuries in the accident and were transferred to a hospital in the province - one in a road ambulance and the other by helicopter.
Dos personas heridas en un accidente de ultraligero en una pista de aeromodelismo en #Tabernas, #Almería. Los heridos son trasladados por #EPES en ambulancia y helicóptero.— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 14, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)