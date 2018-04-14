Costa de Almería

Two miraculously survive plane crash in Spain

Saturday, 14 April 2018
HOSPITAL: One of the injured was transferred by helicopter

THE PILOT and passenger of an ultralight aircraft have survived an accident after their plane crashed while it was taking off.

Emergency services rushed to the airfield in Tabernas, in the province of Almeria, in the south of Spain at 6.40-pm this evening (Saturday).

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said Local Police, the National Police, firefighters from Almeria were quickly on the scene.

The pilot and passenger did not suffer serious injuries in the accident and were transferred to a hospital in the province  - one in a road ambulance and the other by helicopter.

