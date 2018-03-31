Costa de Almería

Expat man held on suspicion of killing partner in area popular with Brits in Spain

Saturday, 31 March 2018
A LITHUANIAN man has been held on suspicion of murdering his partner in the British expatriate hotspot of Albox, Almeria.

The 48-year-old victim reported him to police in 2016, but he was later acquitted in court, according to the provincial Women's Institute.

A post mortem examination is now expected to confirm the cause of death after the suspect, 38, himself called an ambulance.

Medics pronounced the woman dead after finding her body in the toilet of the couple's calle Longo home.

Albox Council released a statement in the wake of the shocking incident, in which the town hall expressed its "sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends, as well as our ever more firm commitment to continue fighting against domestic violence."

Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

