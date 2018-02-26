Protestors join hands in demonstration against works on salt ponds in Almeria

HUMAN CHAIN: Several hundred protestors encircled the Ribera de la Algaida in protest over development plans

DEMONSTRATORS formed a 1,200 metre human chain around the Ribera de la Algaida in protest against planned developments set for the area in Roquetas de Mar.

Several hundred protestors from the Salvemos Las Salinas environmental group formed the chain at the sand ponds between the Calle Alba and the town’s promenade.

They were demonstrating over what they said would be the “irreparable damage” caused to the area if the works go ahead.

The group claimed the planned urbanisation works for the area would break EU environment rules if they went ahead.

Sunday’s demonstration was the second the group had organised at the salt ponds this year following the first in January.

The group said 2018 would be: “the year of mobilisation.”

They added they had gathered in Roquetas de Mar to show the value of a space filled with history and nature.

“After this demonstration will come another, and we will not stop until our objectives are fulfilled,” the group said in a statement.

“We ask with all our hearts for the immediate paralysis of this urban madness that will destroy the Salinas and drown the Ribera de la Algaida,” they added.

©Irene Ramirez-Gutierrez/Facebook

The protest follows an announcement from Gabriel Amat, the town’s mayor, that the council have planned road works for the Las Salinas area.

Mayor Amat said the council were working to improve connections to the area following the completion of the A7 highway.

“Communications will be streamlined to all neighbourhoods of the municipality, which is one of our priorities. The municipality has made a very important effort,” he said.

“Our goal is to continue providing quality and improving services for our neighbours,” the mayor added.

©Irene Ramirez-Gutierrez/Facebook