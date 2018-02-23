Costa de Almería

Captain of migrant boat to appear in Almeria court

By Friday, 23 February 2018 11:35 0
DANGEROUS CROSSING: Spanish coast guards rescued 22 migrants from the boat of the man set to appear in court today (Archive picture) DANGEROUS CROSSING: Spanish coast guards rescued 22 migrants from the boat of the man set to appear in court today (Archive picture) Salvamento Maritimo

A MOROCCAN man accused of charging 22 migrants up to €900 for a passage to Spain aboard his boat is due to appear in court today.

Prosecutors have requested four and half years in prison for the man should he be found guilty. They said his boat was stopped by coast guards and a Guardia Civil patrol four and a half nautical miles south of Balanegra.

Prosecutors claimed in their report to the court the 22 Moroccan passengers paid the accused between €800 and €900 for a place on board his boat.

He and others in the country then arranged for them to travel to Spain. The vessel set out from Africa at night and the passengers had no lifejackets or lights. Two children were among those onboard.

There was a risk that the boat may have been shipwrecked but the accused decided to go ahead with the voyage despite this, prosecutors said.

The 22 migrants onboard were rescued by the Salvamento Maritimo and the Port of Almeria after the boat was intercepted at around 11.40pm on July 31 2017.

Tags
« Eleven face prison for illegal cockfighting in Spain Priors finally receive payout for illegal house demolition in Almeria »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain