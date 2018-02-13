Almeria population grew in 2017

GROWING POPULATION: Almeria city, Roquetas de Mar and El Ejido were the three biggest urban areas in the province as of January 2017

ALMERIA was one of the few provinces in Spain which saw its population grow in 2017, with the amount of people living in the province now at more than 706,600.

There were 2,735 more people living in the province in January 2017 compared to the same time the year before, according to official census figures.

The data, collected by both Andalucian and national statistics bodies, showed Roquetas de Mar to have the largest population of the province’s urban areas after Almeria city last year.

The town was larger than El Ejido which is the third biggest in terms of the number of people living there. Nijar, Vicar and Adra were also among the towns and cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants.

Figures showed more than half of the province’s population lived in three urban areas: Almeria, Roquestas de Mar and El Ejido.

There were more towns and villages with less than 500 people than any other group of settlements in terms of the number of inhabitants, at 36 out of 103. The residents of these towns made up 1.4 per cent of the province’s total population.

The number of foreign residents in Almeria stood at more than 137,500. Almost 66,000 of these were African making them the largest group of non-Spanish people in the province. Around 52,000 of these were Moroccan.

Europeans made up the next largest group at around 58,540. Romanians made up the largest group of people from the continent at almost 26,000, followed by British nationals at more than 14,100.

Most of the non-Spanish population was concentrated in the west of Almeria in the area around El Ejido, Roquetas and Nijar.