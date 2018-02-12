Almeria group appeals for help after art display burned

BURNED: The installation was found vandalised by the group this morning

THE Association of the Historic Centre of Almeria have said they will rebuild their Valentine’s Day arts display after it was destroyed in an arson attack.

The group created the installation of red umbrellas in the Plaza Campoamor and found that most of them had been burnt this morning.

They have now called on locals to help them bring back the display. The group said they wanted people in the city to donate red umbrellas, balloons or love hearts towards the effort.

“Tomorrow morning you can drop by and leave your donations in the Plaza Compoamor or in the Miguel Bisbal hairdressers on the Calle de la Reina.

“Let’s all make Almeria become the capital of love,” the group said.

“Today we start again. Bring your umbrella and don’t forget to put your name on it. Love, education and culture have no understanding of vandalism. Happy Valentine’s Day,” they added.