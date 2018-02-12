Costa de Almería

Almeria group appeals for help after art display burned

By Monday, 12 February 2018 17:25 0
BURNED: The installation was found vandalised by the group this morning BURNED: The installation was found vandalised by the group this morning Association of the Historic Centre of Almeria/Facebook

THE Association of the Historic Centre of Almeria have said they will rebuild their Valentine’s Day arts display after it was destroyed in an arson attack.

The group created the installation of red umbrellas in the Plaza Campoamor and found that most of them had been burnt this morning.

They have now called on locals to help them bring back the display. The group said they wanted people in the city to donate red umbrellas, balloons or love hearts towards the effort.

“Tomorrow morning you can drop by and leave your donations in the Plaza Compoamor or in the Miguel Bisbal hairdressers on the Calle de la Reina.

“Let’s all make Almeria become the capital of love,” the group said.

“Today we start again. Bring your umbrella and don’t forget to put your name on it. Love, education and culture have no understanding of vandalism. Happy Valentine’s Day,” they added.

Tags
« Three dead and almost 100 people rescued from coast of Spain - another boat 'missing' Almeria population grew in 2017 »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 5 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels