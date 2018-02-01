Costa de Almería

SNOW JOKE: 37 trapped by snow rescued in Almeria

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 01 February 2018 13:35 0
SNOWED IN: Police and local council workers rescued 37 people trapped by snow near Fiñana. SNOWED IN: Police and local council workers rescued 37 people trapped by snow near Fiñana. Guardia Civil

THIRTY-SEVEN people who were trapped after a snow storm have been rescued by emergency services.

The group, which included 19 children, were staying in the Ubeire shelter near Fiñana when 20cm of snow fell during the night of Saturday January 27.

Emergency services were alerted after receiving a call in the afternoon on Sunday. Local Police, Guardia Civil officers and council workers then went to the shelter in 4x4 vehicles.

Officers had to travel for a kilometre on foot to get to the group due to the amount of snow, according to reports. 

Police and council workers found the group in good health when they reached the shelter. They were then taken back to the vehicles on foot and driven to Fiñana.

 
Tags
« Five dolphins washed up on Almerian beaches in January WATCH: New McDonalds advert filmed in Almeria released »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain