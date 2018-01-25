Yellow severe weather alert warnings for Almeria

WAVE WARNING: Spain’s Meteorological Agency has warned of strong winds and waves in Almeria this weekend

ALMERIA is among 23 provinces in Spain that have been issued with weather warnings by the State Meteorological Agency.

The province has received a yellow warning over the risk of strong waves with weather agencies predicting westerly winds blowing at strength 7 this weekend.

Snowfall is also expected in mountain areas in northern Spain. Temperatures are set to drop in the Canary Islands which will be hit by trade winds.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to drop on the mainland. There will be little change on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands, according to the agency.

Rainfall has been predicted for the northwest of Spain. The chance of rain on the Mediterranean coast remains very low, the agency said.