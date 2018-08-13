Costa Blanca South

4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles the Costa Blanca

By Monday, 13 August 2018 19:51 0
TREMORS: The quake could be felt from Alicante to Murcia TREMORS: The quake could be felt from Alicante to Murcia Twitter / @Lastquake

AN EARTHQUAKE on the Costa Blanca has registered 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The tremors could be felt from Alicante to Murcia. 

The epicentre of the quake was pinpointed to the town of Albatera, where, 11 kilometres below the ground, the vibrations originated and locals felt the worst of the quake. 

Some citizens of the towns of Elche, Aspe and Novelda were said to have been woken from their siestas as the tremors struck at 4.50pm. 

There are no reports of any damage, although more minor aftershocks are to be expected. 

This is the second time in a month the Costa Blanca has registered earthquakes, as Euro Weekly News reported, last month a trio of quakes were recorded during the early morning hours.  

Tags
« Costa Blanca politician draws comparisons to Trump after immigration remarks
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.