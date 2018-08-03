One dead as heatwave in Spain claims its first victim with temps of 48C expected TODAY

SPAIN’s heatwave has claimed the life of a road worker who collapsed and died from heat stroke.

The 48-year-old man was working on the Regueron highway at Torreaguera in Murcia at about 6.30 pm when he was taken ill.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died the next day.

Many parts of Spain are expected to experience extreme heat in the coming days, with red alert warnings for the hot weather covering many parts of the country.

Temperatures in the shade of 47 degrees Celsius are forecast in parts of Extremadura and there is a chance Europe’s highest ever temperature recorded – 48 degrees Celsius in Athens – could be broken. Highs of 44 degrees Celsius are forecast for most of Spain.

People are being advised to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of water, to use sun cream and wear a hat when out and about.