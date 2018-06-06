Storm warnings issued for the Costa Blanca

STORM WARNING: AEMET have forecast rain for Alicante and Murcia

ALICANTE province and the Murcia region are among several others in Spain that has been issued with weather warnings today from the country’s met office.

AEMET said rainfall and storms were expected in the area, as well as in Albacete, Barcelona, Castellon, Ciudad Real, Formentera, Girona, Huesca, Ibiza, Lleida, Tarragona and Teruel.

Mientras que en la zona más cercana a la costa del área metropolitana de València y de l’Horta Sud, la intensidad fue muy fuerte, con acumulados que superaron los 40 l/m2 en menos de una hora. Mapa provisional de precipitación acumulada el pasado fin de semana ? pic.twitter.com/fle5nMZ0bL — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 5, 2018

The warnings come as the Valencia Region was struck by heaviest rainfall since 2002 last weekend, according to AEMET.

Photographs and footage showed cars being swept away on flooded roads and emergency services rescuing people from vehicles.