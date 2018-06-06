Costa Blanca South

Storm warnings issued for the Costa Blanca

By Wednesday, 06 June 2018 15:23 0
STORM WARNING: AEMET have forecast rain for Alicante and Murcia STORM WARNING: AEMET have forecast rain for Alicante and Murcia Aemet

ALICANTE province and the Murcia region are among several others in Spain that has been issued with weather warnings today from the country’s met office.

AEMET said rainfall and storms were expected in the area, as well as in Albacete, Barcelona, Castellon, Ciudad Real, Formentera, Girona, Huesca, Ibiza, Lleida, Tarragona and Teruel.

The warnings come as the Valencia Region was struck by heaviest rainfall since 2002 last weekend, according to AEMET.

Photographs and footage showed cars being swept away on flooded roads and emergency services rescuing people from vehicles.

