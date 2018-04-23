Brit man faces prison in Spain for stabbing army medic to death in Costa Blanca bar

STABBED TO DEATH: Villamartin Plaza in the resort of Orihuela Costa

A 30-YEAR-OLD British man is facing 13-years behind bars for stabbing a former army medic to death on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Benjamin Da Costa was found guilty of killing father-of-one Scott Waring, 40, following a four-day trial at a court in Elche near Alicante.

Prosecutors said that Scott bled to death within minutes of the attack with a 'glass or pint jug' that damaged his jugular vein and carotid artery.

Simon Williams, 42, owner of The Hub sports bar in Villamartin Plaza in the resort of Orihuela Costa, was also found guilty of trying to cover up the crime by clearing up the broken glass and telling police that the incident had happened outside his bar on January 16, 2016.

Scott's mum, Susan, said her son had spent nine years in the army as a medic and had completed four tours of Northern Ireland. He had a daughter and worked locally as a chef.

“He was an extremely kind person and never aggressive. He idolised his daughter.”

A judge will sentence Da Costa and Williams in the next few days.