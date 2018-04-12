Pigeon man dies after being hit on head by rocket in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A MAN has died in southern Spain after being struck on the head by a rocket while he was practising pigeon racing.
According to the emergency services the 63-year-old man died in the town of Fortuna, in the province of Murcia last night (Wednesday).
It is reported that the victim was a pigeon-fancier who raced the birds.
Pyrotechnics are sometimes used to scare away other wild birds before a race begins.
Sources indicate that after lighting the fuse a strong gust of wind knocked over the rocket and when it launched it struck the man directly on the head.
Local Police and two ambulances attended but could only confirm the death of the man.
Servicios de emergencia confirman el fallecimiento de un hombre de unos 60 años tras una explosión de material pirotécnico (un cohete) en #Fortuna https://t.co/rhdvKQm1Rf pic.twitter.com/Or4NZVAllv— 112 Región de Murcia (@112rmurcia) April 11, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)