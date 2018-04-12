‘Significant’ earthquake recorded in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the south of Spain.
The country’s National Geographic Institute said the earthquake happened yesterday (Wednesday) at around 2.35 pm and centred on the municipality of Albudeite, in the province of Murcia.
It is reported that the ‘significant tremor’ was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometres and was particularly felt in nearby areas including Pliego and Barqueros.
But residents in Totana, Archena, Aledo, Bullas, Mula and Librilla also reported it.
#terremoto 11/04/2018 14:37:43UTC SW https://t.co/NGIjzqdLZr mag=3.6 prof=12km cálculo revisado https://t.co/0zqltE6Um1— IGN Sismologia (@IGN_Sismologia) April 11, 2018
