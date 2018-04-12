Costa Blanca South

‘Significant’ earthquake recorded in southern Spain

By Thursday, 12 April 2018 09:07 0
EPICENTRE: ‘Significant tremor’ 3.6 earthquake recorded in southern Spain EPICENTRE: ‘Significant tremor’ 3.6 earthquake recorded in southern Spain

AN earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the south of Spain.

The country’s  National Geographic Institute said the earthquake happened yesterday (Wednesday) at around 2.35 pm and centred on the municipality of Albudeite, in the province of Murcia.

It is reported that the ‘significant tremor’ was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometres and was particularly felt in nearby areas including Pliego and Barqueros.

But residents in Totana, Archena, Aledo, Bullas, Mula and Librilla also reported it.

Tags
« Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in southern Spain Pigeon man dies after being hit on head by rocket in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.