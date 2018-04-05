Costa Blanca South

Three-month-old decomposed corpse of man found in Spain after neighbours report ‘bad smell’

By Thursday, 05 April 2018 15:52 0
ELCHE: Local Police (File photograph) ELCHE: Local Police (File photograph) Facebook

POLICE have smashed down the door to the house to find the rotting body of a man who had not been seen for around three months in Spain.

Neighbours of the 65-year-old man in Elche, in the province of Alicante, called in the police after they hadn’t seen him for ages and noticed a ‘bad smell’ coming from his home.

When police and firefighters smashed their way into his flat they found the man’s body in an advanced state of decomposition.

An autopsy is being held to confirm the man’s identity and to determine the cause of death.

Tags
« Ten quizzed over ‘kidnap and rape’ of minors in Alicante Two men arrested for knife attack on Costa Blanca »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.