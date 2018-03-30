Costa Blanca South

Ten quizzed over ‘kidnap and rape’ of minors in Alicante

By Euro Weekly News Friday, 30 March 2018 17:01 0
Ten quizzed over ‘kidnap and rape’ of minors in Alicante

TEN men accused of giving three escaped girls from a juvenile centre drink, drugs and money before taking them to an Alicante apartment and sexually assaulting them have been arrested.

Those arrested, which included two youths, allegedly locked one 14-year-old girl in the building for more than 24 hours. She was repeatedly assaulted and raped during that time, according to National Police.

Officers have located two of the alleged victims but were reportedly tracing a 17-year-old last week.

Police began their investigation after being informed by officers in Alicante that the three girls had left the juvenile institution they were at and had not returned.

Their inquiries allegedly led them to believe that the 14, 15 and 17-year-olds had all been offered alcohol, drugs and money to lure them to the apartment. 

Officers from Alicante’s Central District Police station, along with members of the Family Assistance Unit and the Response Operative Group later raided three homes allegedly used by the group.

They reportedly found several stolen goods in the properties, including 15 mobile phones, four bicycles, electronics and computers. Police believe these were sold on the back market to fund the group’s lifestyle.

The accused were then arrested in connection with sexual assault, abuse, robbery, organised crime and corruption of minors. Their proceedings have been sent to a Magistrate’s Court.

 
Tags
« Man stabs woman to death after noise dispute in Spain Three-month-old decomposed corpse of man found in Spain after neighbours report ‘bad smell’ »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.