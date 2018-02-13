WATCH: Firefighters tow 'drunk' driver’s car after it ends up in the sea in Alicante

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES were called out to a beach in Alicante after a suspected drunk driver took their car out to sea.
Firefighters towed the car back to land after it got stuck some six metres out from the Agua Amarg shoreline.
The driver was taken to a Local Police station for an alcohol test and had his car impounded.
