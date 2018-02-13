Costa Blanca South

WATCH: Firefighters tow 'drunk' driver’s car after it ends up in the sea in Alicante

Tuesday, 13 February 2018
Telecinco

EMERGENCY SERVICES were called out to a beach in Alicante after a suspected drunk driver took their car out to sea.

Firefighters towed the car back to land after it got stuck some six metres out from the Agua Amarg shoreline.

The driver was taken to a Local Police station for an alcohol test and had his car impounded.

