Woman loses both legs after car ploughs into her in southern Spain

Saturday, 10 February 2018 14:13
The scene in the wake of the smash. Policia Local de Murcia

A YOUNG motorist has lost both her legs after a horror traffic accident in southern Spain.

The unnamed victim, 25, was reportedly involved in a collision with another car on avenida Juan de Borbon de Murcia, on what is known as 'The Spider,' a notorious roundabout near the Thader shopping centre on the outskirts of the regional capital.

No one was hurt during the initial crash, but when the woman got out of her car to inspect the damage she was hit by a third vehicle that was unable to stop, leaving her legs almost completely severed below the knees.

Witnesses alerted the 112 emergency service, with medics arranging for her to be airlifted to Madrid for surgery after she was first admitted to the local Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.

Several people had to be treated for anxiety, including the driver of the car that ploughed into her.

The accident sparked long tailbacks in the area, with Local Police taking to social media to warn drivers to seek alternative routes.

