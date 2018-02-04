Man dies as car flips over in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAN has died in a road traffic accident today in southern Spain.
The fatal crash, that didn’t involve any other vehicles, happened in La Manga del Mar Menor in the municipality of San Javier.
The 112 Murcia emergency coordination centre said they received a call at 5am.
Local Police from San Javier, Guardia Civil, firefighters and paramedics attended the accident but couldn’t do anything to save the man, aged about 30-years-old.
