Costa Blanca South

11-year-old girl gives birth to baby boy in Spain

By Sunday, 04 February 2018 18:43 0
HEALTHY: Baby boy (file photograph) HEALTHY: Baby boy (file photograph) Shutterstock

AN eleven-year-old girl has given birth to a healthy baby boy in Spain with her family claiming they did not know she was pregnant.

Relatives called an ambulance after the girl had severe abdominal pain and she was rushed, by ambulance, to the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca in El Palmar in the Murcia region of Spain.

Both the young mother and the baby boy are reported healthy and doing well.

The girl and the family claim they did not realise she was pregnant.

Hospital authorities reported the case the police and social services due to the young age if the girl.

Officers will investigate if any crime of a sexual nature has been committed.

In 2013 Spain raised the age of consent from 13 to 16 and the minimum age for marriage from 14 to 16.

An exception is made in the case of consensual sex with someone under 16 "when the other party is of a similar age or stage of development and maturity".

In November last year a 12-year-old girl was pregnant by a boy the same age in Spain.

Tags
« Daesh supporter arrested in Elche Man dies as car flips over in southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain