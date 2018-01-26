Costa Blanca South

British woman takes 14 HOURS to go police after son, aged 3, goes missing in Spain

By Friday, 26 January 2018 12:20 0
COSTA BLANCA: Popular holiday resort of Torrevieja COSTA BLANCA: Popular holiday resort of Torrevieja Shutterstock

POLICE in Spain have warned a British mother that she could face charges after her three-year-son went missing on the Costa Blanca.

A worker in Torrevieja had alerted police to the youngster dressed only in pyjamas and socks wandering along the promenade in Torrevieja on Wednesday evening.

When police found him they were unable to identify the child or his parents and there were no reports of missing children in the area.

The same worker, who had alerted the police to the boy, then spotted a woman ‘looking for something’ on the seafront at around 9.30pm.

After confirming that she was looking for her son he told her that police had already found him and he was in the care of the authorities.

However, it is claimed the mother, who is resident in Spain, didn’t contact the police until 8.30am the following morning and then took another two hours to collect him.

She told officers she had lost sight of her son while she was out with a group of friends and she hadn’t gone to collect him earlier because she knew he was in safe hands.

The unnamed woman now faces a possible charge of child abandonment.

Tags
« Adult film of politician in Spain goes viral Fascist monument on Costa Blanca finally removed despite protests »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain