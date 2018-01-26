British woman takes 14 HOURS to go police after son, aged 3, goes missing in Spain

POLICE in Spain have warned a British mother that she could face charges after her three-year-son went missing on the Costa Blanca.

A worker in Torrevieja had alerted police to the youngster dressed only in pyjamas and socks wandering along the promenade in Torrevieja on Wednesday evening.

When police found him they were unable to identify the child or his parents and there were no reports of missing children in the area.

The same worker, who had alerted the police to the boy, then spotted a woman ‘looking for something’ on the seafront at around 9.30pm.

After confirming that she was looking for her son he told her that police had already found him and he was in the care of the authorities.

However, it is claimed the mother, who is resident in Spain, didn’t contact the police until 8.30am the following morning and then took another two hours to collect him.

She told officers she had lost sight of her son while she was out with a group of friends and she hadn’t gone to collect him earlier because she knew he was in safe hands.

The unnamed woman now faces a possible charge of child abandonment.