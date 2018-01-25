Costa Blanca South

Adult film of politician in Spain goes viral

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 25 January 2018 19:18 0
RED FACED: Mr Obrador is threatening legal action RED FACED: Mr Obrador is threatening legal action

A PROMINENT politician in Spain has hit back at the website hosting an adult video which he stars in. 

Ivan Obrador admits he shot the scenes, but says he will sue the website because he did not give permission for the explicit images to be put online. 

The footage of the general secretary of the PP in Elda has been widely shared on social media.

His groin area is reportedly not displayed in the footage, which does not show explicit sex and was filmed in 2012.

But the footage leaves little to the imagination during scenes where the future politician has one woman's ankles over his head and simulates masturbation. 

It is titled 'Tomasa, the fishing fox' and first appeared in 2013. 

"I had not signed anything, neither a contract nor a consent for the use of my image rights," he told Spanish media. 

"I did not sign anything, they deceived me". 

The platform said that it would suspend the video until further notice,  but this Thursday it was reportedly still available on the Internet.

Mr Obrador claims the shoot was an "innocent" favour to a friend. 

He says he "knew a producer who usually shot ads and video clips, but he wanted to switch to fiction, so since I'm a journalist and have experience in the cameras, I lent myself to participate as an actor in the pilot of a comic series, which was going to be sexual, vulgar, obscene, but I was never told about explicit porn. 

"I was talking to the wall, I was not present during sex". 

Mr Obrador claims to have never seen the final product and did not ask for a copy of the tape . 

"It was a pilot, I never knew it was going to be distributed or published on the Internet, I did not do porn."

He blames his judgement on age, saying he "did not have the gift of prudence". 

He also believes "political adversaries" have used the footage as a smear campaign. "There's a lot of porn in Spain to find that by chance", he says. 

"The mass diffusion is because I'm in politics. If I were a citizen, I would have been foolish among friends.

" Some say that it comes from the opposition, some say it comes from my own formation, I can not talk about anyone because I do not have proof.

"He who wanted to destroy me and weaken me has achieved the opposite effect," he told Spanish media. 

He claims to have received all the support not only from his colleagues from the local and regional PP, but also from his family, his friends and his partner. 

The film is also derogatory towards women, according to Spanish media. 

But Obrador claimed he was merely acting, saying: "He is a character with a script, he has nothing to do with me."

Tags
« WATCH: Girl, 3, freed after getting her head stuck between railings British woman takes 14 HOURS to go police after son, aged 3, goes missing in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain