Channel 5's Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun hits Costa Blanca this week

ON SCREEN: Film crews visit the Rojales rescue centre and (inset) some of the cast

AN ENGLISH couple who run Spain’s only registered horse rescue foundation will star in Channel 5’s Bargain-Loving Brits In The Sun programme on Thursday.

Sue and Rod Weeding, who moved to the Costa Blanca to retire but launched Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in 2008 after witnessing horse cruelty, are thrilled to be included in the first episode of season three.

“We are very excited to be on English TV. We’re hoping that people will see the program, enjoy it and maybe understand a little bit of what we’re trying to do here,” Sue told Spanish press.

“It’s definitely not easy, but we will continue to move forward to create animal welfare in Spain. This is our long-term goal, to continue working with Spanish police to rescue abused, neglected and abandoned equines – and at some point get some sort of recognition from the government or councils.”

Film crews visited their Rojales rescue centre multiple times last year, to document their life caring for more than 100 rescued horses, ponies and donkeys.

The show airs on Thursday at 9pm (Spanish time) on Channel 5.

Sue continued: “We are on call 24 hours a day now because we are providing a service to Spanish police. But unlike England, where charities enjoy a certain status and get help, here in Spain we have absolutely nothing. It’s just people like Rod and I doing it, using our own money.

“But we are giving it everything we’ve got. We must move animal welfare forward – and we are doing it with a passion.”

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, located just outside Rojales at Partido Lo Garriga, 59, opens to the public on the first Sunday of every month between 1pm and 4pm.

The centre relies entirely on donations.

Anyone interested in making a donation, becoming a long-term sponsor, or volunteering at the rescue centre or in the charity shops can call the couple on 652 021 980.