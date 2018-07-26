Unmissable summer evening concerts on the Costa Blanca

IF you would want to enjoy evenings of art, poetry and sensational sounds by some of the finest international artists then you need to head down to the five evenings of culture offered by the Fundacion Cultural ITHACA on the Costa Blanca.

Enjoy each of the evenings of entertainment with breathtaking scenery, fine food and an eclectic mixture of poems and melodies you’ll be sure to remember for a lifetime at Altea’s most unmissable evenings this summer.

Spaces are limited and in high demand so you will need to book your place in advance.

Programme

Sunday, July 22 at 8.30pm

“Cuarteto de cuerda „A Piacere“

Ana Requena Marín, Miguel Ángel López Gómez, violins:

Miguel Falomir Goslin, viola

Yolanda Bueso Báidez, cello

Javier Gimeno Colomer, castañuelas

Concha Ballester Pons, guitar

J. S. Bach – W.A. Mozart – P. Mascagni – L. Boccherini

Sunday, July 29 at 8.30pm

Santiago Juan, violin

Vicent Ballester, guitar

M. Giuliani - N. Paganini - Astor Piazzolla - Jaques Ibert

Sunday, August 5 at 8.30pm

Bart Bakker, flute

Jacqueline Hehakaya, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven - Franz Peter Schubert - Bart Bakker

Sunday, August 12 at 8.30pm

Carlos Lopez Lagarza, bariton

Vicent Ballester, guitar

F. Sor - I. Albéniz - C Guastavino -V. Bielsa - Ataualpa Yupanki

Sunday, August 19 at 8.30pm

Yoko Kumazawa, violin

Taro Kishimoto, flute and bouzouki

Virtuoso folkloristic music from Hungary, Romania etc.

Exhibition: Paintings by Antonio Ballesta

Poetry: Germain Droogenbroodt

There is a first come, first served service for all seating arrangements.

Donation, including a generous variety of snacks and drinks 15€

ALL FIVE CONCERTS: 65€

Fundación Cultural ITHACA, Partida Monte Molar 78 (La Olla) - the small road in front of the pharmacy at the N-332 Altea-Calpe

More Information on 965 842 350 or mail: [email protected]