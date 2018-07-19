Family appeal for help to trace expat missing for TWO YEARS on Spain's Costa Blanca

MISSING EXPAT: Peter Mulder hasn't been seen for more than two years

THE family of an expat man who disappeared without trace on the Costa Blanca in Spain more than two-years-ago has appealed for help to find him.

Peter Mulder, aged 64, popped out from his apartment in Benissa to buy cigarettes on January 5, 2016, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Now Peter's family has issued a fresh appeal to try and track him down.

They hope that residents or holidaymakers might hold clues to his whereabouts.

Mariska de Vries, the daughter-in-law of his sister, speaking exclusively to the Euro Weekly News said the family may visit Spain to help with the search.

She revealed, "We are scared he is no longer alive."

Peter is described as 5ft 10in (1.79m) tall with brown/light grey hair and brown eyes.

He has several distinctive tattoos including a large black panther from the wrist to the elbow on his right forearm, the names Danielle, David, Vanessa with flowers on his left forearm, the head of a woman on his right upper arm and the head of a German shepherd dog on his left upper arm.

He wears some jewellery - a golden bud in his right earlobe, two gold earrings in his left earlobe: and a silver link chain around his neck.

If you have any information about the missing person, please contact the Dutch police on +31 793 459 876.