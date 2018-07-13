Costa Blanca North

Young British footballer dies after plunging from hotel balcony in Spain

By Friday, 13 July 2018 11:52 0
TRAGIC DEATH: Footballer Michael Jones died in hotel balcony fall TRAGIC DEATH: Footballer Michael Jones died in hotel balcony fall © GoFundMe

A YOUNG British man who died after falling from a Spanish hotel balcony has been named as a former Manchester United and Manchester City academy footballer.

Michael Jones, 21, from Little Lever, Bolton, is thought to have been on holiday with friends when the tragedy occurred at about 11pm on July 4th at the Apartamentos Vina Del Mar in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm. It is believed Michael toppled over railings on the balcony of a hotel room.

Now his parents have flown to Spain to arrange Michael’s repatriation and talk to the investigating authorities.

Michael was signed to Manchester City’s academy at the age of six before moving across town to Manchester United. From the age of 12 he played for local teams including Bury FC Academy, Walshaw Sports Club, Bolton Town and Ramsbottom United FC. He joined Little Lever Sports Club two years ago.

A memorial football match has been arranged between his Bolton-based club and Walshaw Sports Club, and a GoFund Me page has been set up to help his family with repatriation and funeral expenses.

Speaking on Facebook, Michael’s father, Paul Jones, said: “My main priority now is for Joseph, my younger son, he is staying strong, stronger than I ever thought possible, but he hurts beyond words. I ask that his and Mike’s friends help him through this awful time.”

Michael is survived by his parents, Paul and Kath, step-mum Janet, brothers Joseph and Robert and two sisters, Elisabeth and Sarah.

Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/michael-jones-161096-050718.

« Police drafted in as World Cup security risk continues in Benidorm
Jose Valentin

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.