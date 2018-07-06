“Enough is enough” – Benidorm clampdown after week of incidents

IN the aftermath of a violent week in what is known as the ‘English zone’ of Benidorm, that has witnessed shootings and a local comedian ending up in an induced coma fighting for his life, the local council and the police have acted immediately. According to a report in the Spanish media, they have said that “enough is enough”.

In addition to installing more CCTV cameras in the zone of Calle Mallorca that should be completed within the next two weeks, there will be a permanent police presence in the area to act as a deterrent to the criminals – especially alleged drug dealers – and the general excesses of anti-social behaviour by the tourists in the area.

A meeting is being held today (Friday July 6) between the Benidorm City Council and the National Police to formally address the issue.

However, one immediate change to the law has seen the withdrawal of the permissions for those people that roam the streets close to the pubs and clubs on ‘public relations’ and encourage passers-by to visit their venues...a number of which are suspected by the authorities as promoting the sale and use of drugs to tourists.

Pubs could face fines of up to €1,200 for breaking the ban.