Costa Blanca North

Drone help to find a hikers in Alicante

By Friday, 29 June 2018 13:16 0
Drone help to find a hikers in Alicante © Guardia Civil

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have used an aerial drone to help find six hikers, five of them elderly, lost in the Sierra de Orxeta.

Officers were called out to the mountainous area, near La Villajoyosa, after being informed the walkers were exhausted and suffering from dehydration. 

The hikers, one aged 40 and the others between 70 and 80, were said to have being affected by high temperatures while walking last Sunday afternoon.

Police used a remote control drone to find the walkers with other emergency services co-ordinated from its findings.

A helicopter was despatched which picked up the six hikers and transferred them to the car park of La Villajoyosa’s sports centre. They were met by medical personnel on their arrival.

Emergency services said all the hikers were in good health other than their exhaustion and they did not need hospital treatment.

Tags
« Brit bystanders pay towards car screen smashed by England fan during celebrations in Benidorm
Jose Valentin

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.