STAG DO TRAGEDY: Brit father-of-two found dead in Benidorm

THE family of a British holidaymaker killed on a Benidorm stag will be able to repatriate his body after an online campaign.

It remains unclear how dad-of-two Lee Okrasa, from Wisewood in Sheffield, died but the appeal soared beyond its £5,000 target within 24 hours of being set up after it emerged he did not have travel insurance.

Family friend Scarlett Cooper, who set up the campaign, wrote: “Sadly today Lee Okrasa passed away in Benidorm leaving behind his family and friends.

“Lee was an amazing, genuine guy who was loved by many.

Unfortunately Lee had no insurance meaning the cost to get him back is £5,000!

“We need to get him back to his family as soon as possible, please help as anything will help.”

Lee’s partner Lindsay spoke of her loss on Facebook, writing: ‘Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are. I am numb with pain, sorrow, guilt, loss and every other emotion I can’t put into words. It doesn’t seem real and I can’t accept it.

‘Please don’t take your loved ones for granted and give them an extra special squeeze tonight.’

Tributes poured in from friends, as Lindsay Keeley Shaw added: ‘I have no words. Lee will be sadly missed.’

And Molly Sisson wrote: ‘What a lovely, genuine man… He will be sadly missed.”

Laura Diaz Ward posted: ‘I’m absolutely gutted. Lee was amazing he will definitely be missed.’

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office official said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on June 17 in Benidorm.”

The Go Fund Me page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/lee-okrasa.