WATCH: England fans flood the streets of Benidorm following 2-1 win over Tunisia in World Cup

By Tuesday, 19 June 2018 11:15 0
NOT being in Russia didn’t stop thousands of England fans from celebrating their win over Tunisia in Benidorm.

Footage uploaded to social media showed holidaymakers block off entire streets while celebrating the England squads last minute winner against a defensively solid Tunisia.

There have been claims that riot police eventually arrived and attempted to clear the fans out of the streets but there have been no reported arrests or injuries.

 Some took to social media to complain about the police's treatment of the fans

 

Jay Emeny

