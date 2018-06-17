Costa Blanca North

Benidorm luxury apartment block to ban holiday rentals

By Sunday, 17 June 2018 21:00 0
Benidorm luxury apartment block to ban holiday rentals

A LUXURY Benidorm apartment block plans to ban holiday rentals in its building.

The Poniente beach project will aim to “strictly guarantee its residential use” to “avoid it being used as a hotel,” a spokesperson said, by not allowing any rentals that are less than two months.

Delfin Tower promoters presume the decision could scare away “certain buyers that hoped to buy apartments and offer them as holiday rentals,” but they must act before the building is built in order to ensure it remains a residential building.

This is the first time a building project has vowed to ban holiday lets in

There are more than 1,000 holiday rental apartments are listed on AirBnB according to Benidorm’s tourist board.

 

Tags
« Benidorm plans to fine segway and hoverboard users up to €500
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.