Benidorm luxury apartment block to ban holiday rentals

A LUXURY Benidorm apartment block plans to ban holiday rentals in its building.

The Poniente beach project will aim to “strictly guarantee its residential use” to “avoid it being used as a hotel,” a spokesperson said, by not allowing any rentals that are less than two months.

Delfin Tower promoters presume the decision could scare away “certain buyers that hoped to buy apartments and offer them as holiday rentals,” but they must act before the building is built in order to ensure it remains a residential building.

This is the first time a building project has vowed to ban holiday lets in

There are more than 1,000 holiday rental apartments are listed on AirBnB according to Benidorm’s tourist board.