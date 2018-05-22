Costa Blanca North

BENIDORM DEATH PROBE: Further blow for family as Kirsty Maxwell judge rules out meeting

By Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:46 0
MORE FRUSTRATION: A lack of new evidence could see the case closed MORE FRUSTRATION: A lack of new evidence could see the case closed Facebook/Google

A SPANISH judge probing the case of Kirsty Maxwell has refused to meet with her family.

It comes as her grieving relatives and ex-police officer David Swindle, a private detective working on their behalf, asked for a meeting with Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis.

But the official said she would be unable to comply with their request in order to remain impartial.

The 27-year-old newlywed from Livingston - who was in Benidorm for a hen-do - tragically fell from the tenth floor of the Apartmentos Payma complex in Benidorm last April.

It is believed the bank worker plunged from a room on the floor above her own which was occupied by five British bodybuilders from Nottingham, who remain under investigation.

A written statement from the judge said: “It is not appropriate for investigation of the facts and the impartiality of the investigating judge to hold a private meeting with one of the parties [involved in the case] and their investigators.”

She continued that the family should “provide any evidence or information they deem appropriate to clarify the facts.”

Spanish detectives have so far been unable to track down any witnesses and are said to be working on the assumption that Kirsty slipped and fell.

The five suspects were quizzed by Spanish investigators before returning to the UK, while her clothes were controversially destroyed without proper DNA testing.

In March Scottish National Party MP Hannah Bardell raised the case in the House of Commons.

And at the beginning of April it emerged that Kirsty may have been mistaken for another woman who has not yet been traced.

website with messages from her family and details about the case was launched to mark a year passingsince she died, after her friends visited Benidorm in a new appeal for witnesses.

Tags
« KEYLESS ENTRY: Brit expat climbs down manhole cover in Costa Blanca
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following reports that a Spanish airport is infested with cockroaches, do you think the country's airports are unhygienic?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.