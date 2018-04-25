Body of missing Benidorm woman found on Spain's Costa del Sol

THE body of a missing Costa Blanca resident has been found on the Costa del Sol where she was holidaying with friends.

The 61-year-old Austrian woman was reported missing on April 19 and her lifeless body was found five days later near the hotel in Alcaidesa on Spain’s southern coast where she staying.

Claudia Hiebler was a resident of Benidorm but had travelled to La Linea de la Concepcion, in Cadiz, with some friends to spend a few days there.

National Police officers found the body in an area close to the hotel where she was staying.

Authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.