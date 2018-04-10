FLYING HIGH! Costa Blanca airport handles almost ONE MILLION passengers in month of March

THE Alicante-Elche Airport that serves Spain’s Costa Blanca has recorded 957,857 passengers in the month of March.

By nationality the United Kingdom was top of the table with 364,969 passengers; followed by Spain (132,058), The Netherlands (67,644), Norway (65,166), Germany (56,444) and Belgium with 50,454 passengers.

The Alicante-Elche Airport managed a total of 6,734 flights in March, which represents an increase of 4.7% over the same month of the previous year.

And during the first three months of the year, the airport saw a total of 2,375,523 passengers pass through its terminal – up 4.2 per cent on the same period last year.