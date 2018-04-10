FLYING HIGH! Costa Blanca airport handles almost ONE MILLION passengers in month of March

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE Alicante-Elche Airport that serves Spain’s Costa Blanca has recorded 957,857 passengers in the month of March.
By nationality the United Kingdom was top of the table with 364,969 passengers; followed by Spain (132,058), The Netherlands (67,644), Norway (65,166), Germany (56,444) and Belgium with 50,454 passengers.
The Alicante-Elche Airport managed a total of 6,734 flights in March, which represents an increase of 4.7% over the same month of the previous year.
And during the first three months of the year, the airport saw a total of 2,375,523 passengers pass through its terminal – up 4.2 per cent on the same period last year.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)