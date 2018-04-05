British boy, 9, dies in freak football accident on Costa Blanca beach in Spain

A YOUNG British expat boy has died of a cardiac arrest after an accident while he was playing football on a Costa Blanca beach in Spain.

It is understood the youngster, who lived locally, collided with another while enjoying a kick-around on the sand.

Onlookers and police officers tried to revive him on the Cala Bosque beach at Orihuela, before paramedics arrived.

An ambulance rushed the boy to hospital in Torrevieja before he was transferred by air ambulance to Alicante in a critical condition.

He died later while in an induced coma.

In a statement the Orihuela Town Hall said, “We wish to express our utmost condolences over the loss of the child, of British origin, as a result of a collision with another youngster.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Cala Bosque beach in La Zenia.

“Attempts were made to revive the boy before local police arrived on the scene ten minutes after the incident with a Guardia Civil patrol.

“Those attempts continued both after the police arrived and the two ambulances arrived, one a basic life service ambulance and the other an ambulance belonging to the Valencian Health Service.

“Health professionals managed to stabilise the youngster who was transferred to the Quiron Hospital in Torrevieja before being taken by air ambulance to Alicante General Hospital.

“The incident happened during medium season and the coastal lifeguard and rescue service had ended after Easter on April 2.

“We deeply regret the youngster’s loss and offer our condolences to his family.”