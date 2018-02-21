Costa Blanca North

LIFE'S A BEACH: Online travel agent to sponsor new season of ITV hit sitcom Benidorm

By Wednesday, 21 February 2018 17:27 0
BENIDORM TENTH SEASON: Sponsored by On the Beach BENIDORM TENTH SEASON: Sponsored by On the Beach Tiger Aspect / On the Beach

TRAVEL retailer On the Beach is to sponsor ITV’s 10th season of Benidorm starting February 28, featuring its ‘The Beach’ character made entirely out of sand.

Benidorm and the Costa Blanca region in Spain is one of the online travel agent’s most popular summer sun destinations.

The new series of the sitcom will hit the screens on Wednesday, February 28 at 9pm in the UK (10pm in Spain)

Alistair Daly, chief marketing officer at On the Beach, said, “Once again, we are delighted to be associated with such an iconic British comedy.

“The show remains a firm favourite amongst British television viewers and no doubt many of our customers and we are sure the new season will prove a big hit.”

“Benidorm is a key destination for On the Beach and has been a very popular destination amongst British holidaymakers for many years.

"Our booking data suggests that once again, millions of British sun-seekers will be jetting off to enjoy all that Benidorm has to offer this summer.”

Tags
« BENIDORM: '10 Years On Holiday' behind-the-scenes documentary on telly More than 30 members of ‘world’s most deadly gang’ on trial in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain