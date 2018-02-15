Brit ‘crack head’ arrested in Benidorm after stabbing British bar owner in the back

SPANISH police have arrested a British man for the attempted murder of the owner of a Benidorm bar.

It is alleged the attacker, described as a regular, was refused a free drink at LiL Bobs Beach Bar n Grill on the seafront and he pulled a knife stabbing the owner, Steve, in the back.

Steve’s sister, Sarah Owen, said, “The knife has been removed and the initial outlook is good.

“Steve is having scans tomorrow as it was very close to the spinal chord.

"He was stabbed at his ar by a local crack head he refused to give a free drink to.

She went on, “We know who did it – there were plenty of customers and CCTV.”

The man was arrested three hours later by police and is due in court.