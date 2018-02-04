Costa Blanca North

WATCH: Runaway car careers downhill in ball of flames

By Sunday, 04 February 2018 23:01 0
GREAT BALL OF FIRE: The runaway car GREAT BALL OF FIRE: The runaway car twitter.com / BomberosDipuALC

A CAR in a ball of flames sparked alarm when it suddenly started rolling downhill, out-of-control, in Spain.

Shocking video shows the driver-less vehicle, with flames and black smoke billowing from it, narrowly missed a police car and pedestrians as it careered 100 metres down the road before coming to a halt.

Luckily no-one was injured in the dramatic scene captured in Cocentaina in the province of Alicante.

It is believed car driver had parked the car and got out of the vehicle after a warning light came on.

