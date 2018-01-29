BENIDORM BALCONY DEATH: Spain accused of ‘not respecting' Kirsty Maxwell and 'reckless act'

THE grieving family of Kirsty Maxell has criticised the police in Spain for the way they have handled the investigation.

Kirsty plunged to her death from the tenth floor of an apartment complex in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca in April last year.

The family have repeatedly asked the Spanish authorities what happened to the pink t-shirt and denim skirt the 27-year-old was wearing on the night of her death.

Today, at a press conference in Scotland, husband Adam revealed the clothes had been ‘thrown out’ without proper DNA testing that could have provided clues.

He said, “On Friday, we received this shocking news.

“It’s very sad and shocking and another let down by the Spanish police.

“We cannot accept the way they have treated Kirsty’s death. If Kirsty was to die in the UK, would this be different? The answer is 'yes'.

“The clothing was a massive line of inquiry and the news is very upsetting and disappointing.

“They have not respected Kirsty.”

Ex-cop and private investigator David Swindle, also speaking at the press conference, added, “The clothing worn by Kirsty was not tested for DNA and was destroyed by the Spanish forensic pathology department.

“How many more processes have not been done?

“It’s shocking there has been irretrievable loss of evidence.

“But it is more shocking the lack of empathy towards Kirsty and her family.

“It’s a reckless act.”

Last week Spanish police ordered to find witnesses from the fatal night said “none could be found”.

The holiday apartment in Benidorm was occupied by five British bodybuilders from Nottingham who are all back in the UK as investigations into Kirsty's death continue.

