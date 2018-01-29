Costa Blanca North

BENIDORM BALCONY DEATH: Spain accused of ‘not respecting' Kirsty Maxwell and 'reckless act'

By Monday, 29 January 2018 17:01 0
BALCONY DEATH: Kirsty Maxwell with husband Adam BALCONY DEATH: Kirsty Maxwell with husband Adam Twitter

THE grieving family of Kirsty Maxell has criticised the police in Spain for the way they have handled the investigation.

Kirsty plunged to her death from the tenth floor of an apartment complex in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca in April last year.

The family have repeatedly asked the Spanish authorities what happened to the pink t-shirt and denim skirt the 27-year-old was wearing on the night of her death.

Today, at a press conference in Scotland, husband Adam revealed the clothes had been ‘thrown out’ without proper DNA testing that could have provided clues.

He said, “On Friday, we received this shocking news.

“It’s very sad and shocking and another let down by the Spanish police.

“We cannot accept the way they have treated Kirsty’s death. If Kirsty was to die in the UK, would this be different? The answer is 'yes'.

“The clothing was a massive line of inquiry and the news is very upsetting and disappointing.

“They have not respected Kirsty.”

KIRSTY MAXWELL: The clothes she was wearing on the night she died

Ex-cop and private investigator David Swindle, also speaking at the press conference, added, “The clothing worn by Kirsty was not tested for DNA and was destroyed by the Spanish forensic pathology department.

“How many more processes have not been done?

“It’s shocking there has been irretrievable loss of evidence.

“But it is more shocking the lack of empathy towards Kirsty and her family.

“It’s a reckless act.”

Last week Spanish police ordered to find witnesses from the fatal night said “none could be found”.

The holiday apartment in Benidorm was occupied by five British bodybuilders from Nottingham who are all back in the UK as investigations into Kirsty's death continue.

 

RELATED: Kirsty Maxwell balcony fall death

Tags
« Bars in Benidorm could face €10,000 fines over street party Hotels in Benidorm set to axe hen and stag parties? »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.