CABLE CAR CHAOS: Tourists trapped in mid-air halfway up Canary Islands volcano

MID-AIR MADNESS: 34 tourists were left swinging in mid-air above the slopes of the volcano

A CABLE CAR 'malfunction' left 34 sightseers suspended precariously in mid-air halfway up Tenerife’s Mount Teide volcano.

The unlucky tourists, including four children, were stuck when the cable car experienced an ‘unexplained fault.’

A rescue mission featured gondolas operated manually and the tourists were helped down.

Last March when the site experienced a similar fault almost 250 tourists were affected, trapping two groups in mid-air and forcing over 100 to brave the night at the summit of the volcano.

The cable car will close for the remainder of this weekend while an investigation into the fault is underway.