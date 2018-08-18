Canary Islands

CABLE CAR CHAOS: Tourists trapped in mid-air halfway up Canary Islands volcano

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 21:00 0
MID-AIR MADNESS: 34 tourists were left swinging in mid-air above the slopes of the volcano MID-AIR MADNESS: 34 tourists were left swinging in mid-air above the slopes of the volcano Twitter / @CECOPAL_OROTAVA

A CABLE CAR 'malfunction' left 34 sightseers suspended precariously in mid-air halfway up Tenerife’s Mount Teide volcano.

The unlucky tourists, including four children, were stuck when the cable car experienced an ‘unexplained fault.’

A rescue mission featured gondolas operated manually and the tourists were helped down.

Last March when the site experienced a similar fault almost 250 tourists were affected, trapping two groups in mid-air and forcing over 100 to brave the night at the summit of the volcano.

The cable car will close for the remainder of this weekend while an investigation into the fault is underway.

Tags
« Diver dies in Canary Islands despite heroic efforts of police officers
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News