Five-year-old British girl 'sliced open' by glass door while on holiday in Spain

A BRITISH family from the Midlands on holiday in Gran Canaria had a nightmare experience when their young daughter suffered three-inch deep wounds to her tummy and leg after colliding with a hotel balcony's glass door.

The family had just arrived at the hotel when the accident happened and was forced to spend their first night at the hospital while glass fragments were removed from Mya and her wounds were stitched.

Doctors later confirmed the potentially life-threatening extent of the damage. Mum, Vicki Sutton, said one doctor told her, “You don’t know how lucky you are that she’s even here because it’s millimetres from her bowel.”

The family say they are outraged over the standard of health and safety at the hotel, with the girl's mother, a health and safety professional, claiming that the glass door was not fitted with a crucial rubber sealing and did not feature safety glass, making it an accident waiting to happen.

Traumatised by the incident, the family has complained to their travel agency and an investigation into safety at the hotel has been launched.

The little girl has since had her stitches removed and has recovered well according to Vicki.