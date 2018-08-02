Man held over sex attack on Brit OAP holidaymaker in Tenerife

HOLIDAY HORROR: The alleged assault took place in Arona.

A MOROCCAN man has been held in Valencia in connection with the sexual assault on a British OAP in Tenerife.

The 25-year-old is suspected of violating the unnamed victim, 74, during a break at a holiday apartment on the island.

He has reportedly been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance following his arrest in the city’s Plaza del Mercado.

A police statement said: “National Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man in Valencia on suspicion of a sex attack and robbery in Tenerife.

“He allegedly got into an apartment in Arona via the balcony in May and sexually attacked a 74-year-old British woman before taking her belongings.

“He was arrested in Valencia and has been handed over to the courts.

“The incident in question took place on May 13 at apartments in a tourist part of Arona.

“The woman victim was staying at the apartments.”